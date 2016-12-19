Marrone made interim head coach of Jaguars replacing Bradley

Dec 7, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Doug Marrone looks at the score board in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Bills 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Doug Marrone was named interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday following Sunday's firing of Gus Bradley.

Marrone's widely-predicted promotion after nearly two seasons as assistant head coach and offensive line coach puts him back in a top job two years after he quit as head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars (2-12) have only two games of their season left, but general manager Dave Caldwell said Marrone was a candidate for the permanent role.

Marrone, 52, has a two decade-plus body of work as a college and NFL coach. He had a 15-17 record as head coach of the Bills.

Bradley was dismissed by Jaguars owner Shad Khan after Sunday's 21-20 loss against the Houston Texans, a game in which Jacksonville led 13-0.

Bradley compiled a 14-48 record with the Jaguars.

Speaking on Monday, Bradley accepted "full responsibility" for the Jaguars' poor record, though some observers have pinned the blame more on quarterback Blake Bortles.

The third overall pick in the 2014 draft, Bortles has not progressed at the rate some expected.

One of the next head coach's first decisions will be whether to stick with Bortles at quarterback.

Bradley publicly blamed nobody but himself for his situation.

"I have no excuses," he said. "I have no misgivings. There is nothing I look back on and say, 'Would have, could have.' I understand the NFL is a business and it is results oriented and we didn't get it done."