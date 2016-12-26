FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Playoff-bound Chiefs end Broncos' postseason hopes
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
December 26, 2016 / 6:23 AM / 8 months ago

Playoff-bound Chiefs end Broncos' postseason hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) defends during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up a spot in the playoffs on Sunday with a 33-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at a rain-soaked and windy Arrowhead Stadium.

Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched the Denver defense for a pair of early touchdowns, giving the Chiefs a lead they never relinquished.

Hill scored on a 70-yard running play and Kelce produced an 80-yard touchdown on a screen pass from quarterback Alex Smith.

About an hour before the game kicked off, the Chiefs had a spot in the playoffs secured courtesy of Pittsburgh's 31-27 victory over Baltimore.

With the loss, the Broncos wiped away their chance of making the post-season and gave the final berth in the AFC field to the 10-5 Miami Dolphins.

Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and strong safety Eric Berry (29) talk with media after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are now 11-4 and headed to the playoffs for the third time in the four seasons under head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City still has a chance to win the AFC West if they can beat San Diego combined with a Denver victory over Oakland next Sunday. The Raiders are one game ahead in the division at 12-3, but the Chiefs beat them twice this season.

The Broncos, now 8-7 will not be able to defend their Super Bowl title. It also ended their streak of consecutive AFC West titles at five (2011-15).

Kelce and Hill combined for 255 offensive yards on 17 touches, as the Kansas City offense rang up 484 yards against a Denver defense that had not allowed that type of opponent production since October 2013.

The Chiefs also forced a pair of Denver fumbles and grabbed a last-play interception, giving up only one touchdown and allowing the Broncos just 246 offensive yards.

