Playoff-bound Chiefs end Broncos' postseason hopes

Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) defends during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up a spot in the playoffs on Sunday with a 33-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at a rain-soaked and windy Arrowhead Stadium.

Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched the Denver defense for a pair of early touchdowns, giving the Chiefs a lead they never relinquished.

Hill scored on a 70-yard running play and Kelce produced an 80-yard touchdown on a screen pass from quarterback Alex Smith.

About an hour before the game kicked off, the Chiefs had a spot in the playoffs secured courtesy of Pittsburgh's 31-27 victory over Baltimore.

With the loss, the Broncos wiped away their chance of making the post-season and gave the final berth in the AFC field to the 10-5 Miami Dolphins.

Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and strong safety Eric Berry (29) talk with media after the game at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs are now 11-4 and headed to the playoffs for the third time in the four seasons under head coach Andy Reid.

Kansas City still has a chance to win the AFC West if they can beat San Diego combined with a Denver victory over Oakland next Sunday. The Raiders are one game ahead in the division at 12-3, but the Chiefs beat them twice this season.

The Broncos, now 8-7 will not be able to defend their Super Bowl title. It also ended their streak of consecutive AFC West titles at five (2011-15).

Kelce and Hill combined for 255 offensive yards on 17 touches, as the Kansas City offense rang up 484 yards against a Denver defense that had not allowed that type of opponent production since October 2013.

The Chiefs also forced a pair of Denver fumbles and grabbed a last-play interception, giving up only one touchdown and allowing the Broncos just 246 offensive yards.