Boswell boots Steelers past Chiefs, into AFC title game

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry (4) greets kicker Chris Boswell (9) during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Pittsburgh Steelers did not spend much time in the end zone at Arrowhead Stadium in Sunday's AFC divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, it was the home team that scored the game's only touchdowns.

But the Steelers had the strong right leg of kicker Chris Boswell, along with the athletic limbs of running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, and it was enough to beat the Chiefs 18-16.

The victory sends the Steelers to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Boswell made all six of his field goal attempts, while the Steelers' offense produced a lot of yards but not a single touchdown. Overall the Steelers had 389 yards on offense, with Bell running for 170 and Brown picking up 108 receiving yards.

It will be the 16th time the Steelers have advanced to the AFC Championship Game. They won eight of the previous 15 games, including their most recent appearance in the 2010 season when they beat the New York Jets 24-19 at Heinz Field.

Pittsburgh faced New England twice before in the title game (2001, 2004), losing both times at Heinz Field. Overall they are 2-2 on the road in the AFC's deciding game.

This season, the teams met on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh, with the Patriots grabbing a 27-16 victory.

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) kicks during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

While the Kansas City defense could not handle Bell and Brown, the Chiefs' offense was out of synch and unable to produce any touchdown opportunities - save their first and last possessions in the game.

Quarterback Alex Smith connected with wide receiver Albert Wilson on a 5-yard pass nine minutes into the game.

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Cortez Allen (28) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs picked up the game's second touchdown with just 2 minutes, 43 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, when running back Spencer Ware scored on a 1-yard run.

They went for two points after the TD, and Smith completed a successful pass to tight end Demetrius Harris. But Kansas City left tackle Eric Fisher was called for holding, wiping out the tying score.

On their next attempt, Smith's pass sailed incomplete through the end zone. Their only other points came when kicker Cairo Santos made a 48-yard field goal with 10 seconds to play in the third quarter.

Boswell connected from 22, 38, 36, 45, 43 and 43 yards. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continually led the offense down the field, but could not crack the K.C. end zone.

On five different possessions, Pittsburgh moved to the K.C. 20-yard line or closer. The Steelers kicked field goals on four of those, losing another when the Chiefs intercepted a deflected pass in the end zone.