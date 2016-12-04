NFL: Rams extend contract of head coach Fisher

Sep 18, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Jeff Fisher during the first half of a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Despite being mired in another losing season, the Los Angeles Rams have handed head coach Jeff Fisher a contract extension.

The deal was agreed to in the preseason and signed during the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by ESPN.

In his first four seasons with the Rams, the 58-year-old Fisher led the team to records of 7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10, and 7-9. The Rams currently sit at 4-7, giving Fisher an overall record 31-43-1 with the Rams.

The contract includes a team option for the Rams, who still could part ways with Fisher after the season and owe him only one year of salary.

Rams general manager Les Snead also signed an extension beyond 2017, according to the reports.

Fisher, who entered the season in the final year of his deal, helped with the transition as the team moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles during the offseason.

In 22 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Tennessee Titans and Rams, Fisher led his teams to the playoffs in six seasons, steering the Titans to the Super Bowl where they lost to St. Louis in 2000.