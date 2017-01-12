Rams make McVay youngest head coach in NFL history

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams made Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history on Thursday by announcing the former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator as Jeff Fisher's replacement.

The decision to go with McVay, who turns 31 on Jan. 24 and takes over a team that finished with a 4-12 record this season, came hours after the San Diego Chargers announced they would be relocating to Los Angeles.

The Rams averaged an NFL-low 14 points per game during the 2016 season and will counting on McVay to rebuild the attack around quarterback Jared Goff, last year's top draft pick.

Washington had the third-ranked offense in the NFL averaging 403.4 yards per game.