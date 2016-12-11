FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Dolphins quarterback Tannehill could be out for season
December 11, 2016 / 11:04 PM / 8 months ago

Injured Dolphins quarterback Tannehill could be out for season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 11, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scrambles away from Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Dolphins defeat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during the third quarter of his team's 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Network reports Tannehill is believed to have torn his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the season.

The injury comes with the surging Dolphins (8-5) in playoff contention thanks to seven wins in their past eight games.

Tannehill, 28, was hurt on a hit by Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and walked off the field with the assistance of Dolphins trainers. He was replaced by veteran Matt Moore, who completed a 29-yard pass to Kenny Stills on the final drive to set up a game-clinching field goal by Andrew Franks.

Asked about Tannehill's status after the game, Miami coach Adam Gase told reporters: "We don't know anything official yet, but it doesn't look good. We've just got to get the final results. We'll get it confirmed tomorrow."

Reporting by Mark Stokes in St. Augustine, Florida; Editing by Andrew Both

