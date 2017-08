Jan 1, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd (14) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a 35-14 victory over the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

New England (14-2) entered the game with the AFC East title and a first-round playoff bye already sewn up. With the loss, the Dolphins (10-6) will be seeded sixth in the AFC playoffs.