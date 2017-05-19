Apr 3, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws out the first pitch before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Exchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a multi-year endorsement deal with British luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin to pitch a model that starts at $211,995.

The 104-year-old handmade car company announced Friday that Brady will be driving and pitching the DB11 model.

"I'm no James Bond but ... Proud to announce my new partnership with (Aston Martin)!" Brady wrote on his Instagram page to confirm the deal, posting photos of himself with the car.

In addition, Aston Martin said Brady will "curate" his own version of the company's new Vanquish S --- a 580 horsepower coupe with a base price of more than $300,000. Only 12 of those cars will be made and sold to the public.

"We're looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are," Aston Martin's North American president Laura Schwab told ESPN. "Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.

Aston Martin, which makes about 4,000 cars a year with less than 1,000 of them being sold in the United States, said Brady will appear in a new advertising series called "The Love of Beautiful" that will debut later this year.

"As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," Brady said in a statement.

Brady, a five-time Super Bowl winner who turns 40 in August and wants to play into his mid-40s, already lends his name and face for other high-end products, including $100 Under Armour sleepwear, $5,300 Tag Heuer watches and $160 Ugg boots.

