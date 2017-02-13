New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kisses one of the team's five Vince Lombardi trophies during their victory parade through the streets of Boston after winning Super Bowl LI, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tom Brady set several records as he rallied the New England Patriots to an unthinkable Super Bowl win but on Monday the quarterback said his play in the NFL's title game was far from the greatest of his stellar career.

Brady authored the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history when he shook off an uncharacteristically sluggish start to lead his team back from a 25-point deficit and secure a thrilling 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

"I don't really think that is necessarily the case," Brady, 39, told TheMMQB when asked if that game marked the finest work of his Hall of Fame career.

Early in the game Brady missed some routine throws, seemed rattled by the pressure Atlanta were putting on him and threw an interception that was returned 82 yards for a touchdown that left New England trailing 21-0 late in the second quarter.

But Brady responded with an epic second half and by the end of the game had delivered a performance for the ages as he set a slew of Super Bowl records, including most completions (43) and most yards passing (466) while collecting Super Bowl most valuable player honors for an unprecedented fourth time.

Prior to leading the Patriots back from a 28-3 third-quarter deficit and earning a quarterback-record fifth Super Bowl title, the largest ever deficit overturned in a Super Bowl was from 10 points, three different times.

"It was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities in the first 37, 38 minutes of the game, I don't really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the 'best games ever.'" said Brady.

"But it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line, and it ended up being an incredible game."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Steve Keating)