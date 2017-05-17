Gisele claims Brady suffered concussion last season

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 5, 2017.

(The Sports Xchange) - Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, said her husband suffered a concussion last season and in other years.

Bundchen, during an interview Wednesday on "CBS This Morning," was asked by Charlie Rose of her thoughts on Brady's plans that he wants to play into his mid-40s and whether she wants him to retire from football.

"I just have to say, as a wife, as you know (the NFL) is not the most, let's say, unaggressive sport. Football, he had a concussion last year," she said in the interview. "He has concussions pretty much every -- I mean we don't talk about it.

"But he has concussions and I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're like 100 I hope."

Brady has never officially been listed with a concussion or head injury in his professional career.

Bundchen did not clarify when her husband suffered a concussion or whether it was medically diagnosed. She was not asked a follow-up question about her comments.

The Patriots did not list the 39-year-old Brady as having a concussion at any point in the 2016 season, but he sat out the first four games due to the Deflategate suspension given by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The team declined to comment on the situation.

Brady, who turns 40 in August for his 18th NFL season, is a five-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time league MVP.

"I always said my mid-40s," Brady told ESPN's Ian O'Connor earlier this week of the prospect of retirement, "and naturally that means around 45. If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don't see why I wouldn't want to continue."

In the ESPN interview, Brady acknowledged his wife would play a role in his decision to eventually retire.

"She makes decisions for our family that I've got to deal with. Hopefully she never says, 'Look, this has to be it,'" Brady told O'Connor "... My wife and my kids, it's a big investment of their time and energy too."

Brady, selected last week as the cover star of "Madden NFL 18" dubbed the G.O.A.T. edition, also said in the interview that he is uncomfortable being called the greatest of all time.

Brady collected his fifth championship ring in February when the Patriots overcome a 25-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI.