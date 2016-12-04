Oct 30, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Tight end Rob Gronkowski's season is over after the New England Patriots placed him on injured reserve on Saturday one day after he underwent surgery in Los Angeles to repair a herniated disk in his back.

New England (9-2), which currently has the inside track on the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, had announced on Thursday that it would wait to receive the results of the surgery before making a final determination on Gronkowski's status.

Initial estimates prior to the procedure listed a recovery timetable of two months, leaving open the slight possibility of Gronkowski being available should the Patriots advance to the Super Bowl.

Losing Gronkowski robs New England quarterback Tom Brady of his favorite receiving option.

The team was unable to put Gronkowski on the injury/designation to return list, having already used that slot on rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was activated on Wednesday.

In his seventh season with the Patriots, Gronkowski set a franchise record with his 69th touchdown against Buffalo on Oct. 30. He registered multiple double-digit touchdown receptions in five of his seven seasons, including a career-best 17 in 2011.

A second-round draft pick out of Arizona in 2010, Gronkowski has been plagued by injuries during his career, including back issues in college that raised enough concerns to keep him out of the first round of the NFL Draft.

Gronkowski finishes this season with 25 receptions for 540 yards with three touchdowns in eight games. He had one reception through four games before Brady returned from a four-game suspension.

In a four-game span beginning in Week 5, Gronkowski had 21 receptions and three touchdowns while going over 100 yards three times.

Backup tight end Martellus Bennett has filled in admirably in Gronkowski's absence and as a complement to the perennial Pro Bowler, posting three 100-yard games of his own. However, Bennett currently is dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries.

(Editing by Larry Fine)