Nov 20, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo coaches against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The National Football League has fined the New York Giants $150,000 and their coach Ben McAdoo $50,000 for breaking the rules by using a walkie-talkie during their Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL Network reported.

The Giants also had their fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft moved to the end of the round following any compensatory picks, up to 12 selection spots from where the Giants would have drafted.

The hand-held communication device was used for five plays on an early fourth-quarter drive, while the Giants worked to fix McAdoo's malfunctioning standard communications equipment.

The standard system cuts off communications between the coach and quarterback on the field when the play clock reaches 15 seconds. Using a walkie-talkie is prohibited because its use is not controlled by league officials.

"League policy prohibits a coach from using such devices in a game," an NFL spokesman told NFL.com, "because he would not be cut off from talking by the switch operator for the coach-to-player helmet communication system."

The Giants issued the following statement after being informed of the penalties: “It was a clear violation of the rules, and we accept full responsibility and the penalty.”

McAdoo, in his first season as head coach of the Giants (10-4), is one win away from clinching the team's first playoff berth since 2011. A loss by Detroit, Atlanta, Green Bay or Tampa Bay would also clinch a playoff spot for the Giants.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Peter Rutherford)