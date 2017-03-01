Jets confirm release of cornerback Revis

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) catches an interception during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

(Reuters) - The New York Jets have informed cornerback Darrelle Revis that they will be releasing him to become a free agent before March 9, the team announced Tuesday.

Arguably the best defensive back in the history of the franchise, Revis had a sub-par year in 2016 and was recently arraigned on five counts of assault stemming from an altercation in Pittsburgh on Feb. 12.

The expected move saves the Jets some $9.3 million in salary-cap space.

"Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement.

"His combination of talent, preparation and instincts is rare and helped him become one of the most dominant players of his generation.

"I appreciate Darrelle's contributions to this organization and, wherever his career takes him, his home will always be here with the Jets."

Revis, 31, spent his first six NFL seasons with the Jets, then one each with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patriots before playing the past two back with the Jets.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Revis helped lead the Jets to consecutive AFC Championship appearances in 2009 and 2010. He won Super Bowl XLIX with the New England Patriots in 2015.

"I can’t thank Woody Johnson and the entire Jets organization enough for taking a chance on me back in 2007," Revis posted on Twitter.

"I played some of my greatest football in green and white. Jets Nation has always been behind me and the team mates."