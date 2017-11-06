Jets' WR Kerley suspended four games for PED violation

(The Sports Xchange) - New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 29, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley (14) fumbles a punt return against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The ban begins immediately for Kerley, who is eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Dec. 11, one day after the team’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Kerley issued a statement on his suspension

“I was shocked by a positive test for Turinabol, as I have never knowingly taken any banned substances,” Kerley said. “I am 5‘9” tall and 180 pounds, and I have never used steroids in my life. I‘m a good athlete but anyone can look at my body composition and tell that I‘m not a steroid user.

“While I did not have enough time prior to the deadline to resolve this case, I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test, because I know that I have done nothing wrong. When I find out what substance was tainted, I will pursue all remedies at that time because this is not right. I have and will always be a clean player, and I look forward to returning to the Jets to play against the Saints next month.”

Kerley has reeled in 22 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season for New York (4-5). The 28-year-old was held without a catch and injured his foot in the first quarter of the Jets’ 34-21 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Without Kerley, rookies Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart likely will see an uptick in snaps behind Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson.

A fifth-round pick of the Jets in 2011, Kerley returned to the club in September after being released by the San Francisco 49ers. He has 268 catches for 3,109 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.