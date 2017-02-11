Aug 18, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio watches team warm up before game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Jack Del Rio has been handed a fresh four-year contract by the Oakland Raiders after leading the National Football League team to the playoffs last season, the franchise announced on Friday.

Financial details of the new deal were not disclosed by Oakland.

"The Raiders have torn up Jack Del Rio's original contract and rewarded him with a new four-year deal," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement.

"We are excited to continue building on the strong foundation that has been established and this is a significant step in achieving that goal." Del Rio, 53, took over as head coach in January 2015, after the Raiders had struggled to a 3-13 record in 2014.

He led the team to a 7-9 record in his first season in charge, then guided them to the playoffs in 2016 for the first time in 14 years as they went 12-4 before losing to the Houston Texans during the wild card round.

Del Rio was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2003-11 before taking over as Denver Broncos defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in St Augustine, Florida; Editing by John O'Brien)