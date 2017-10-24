Oakland Raiders running back Lynch loses appeal against one-game ban

(The Sports Xchange) - Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch lost the appeal of his one-game suspension for making physical contact with an official, the NFL announced Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) in an altercation with the referees during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Coliseum, Oct 19, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Lynch will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after the original ruling was upheld.

With 5:48 remaining in the first half of Oakland’s 31-30 win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday, Lynch bumped line judge Julian Mapp in the chest and then grabbed the official by his jersey before getting ejected.

The incident occurred after Lynch ran off the sideline and into a scrum following a hit by Kansas City cornerback Marcus Peters on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr. Peters was assessed a personal foul and several Oakland offensive linemen confronted Peters.

According to ESPN, Lynch’s contended at his hearing on Monday nine other players made contact with an official last season and none were suspended.

In seven games this season, Lynch has 72 carries for 266 yards with two touchdowns. He was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in April and signed a two-year contract with the Raiders.