Nov 28, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Green Bay Packers free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) runs with the ball after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. The Green Bay Packers won 27-13.

Nov 28, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles former linebacker Jeremiah Trotter (left) and Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese pose during halftime ceremony to induct Trotter and Reese into the Eagles hall off Fame at a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Davante Adams as the visiting Green Bay Packers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 in the Monday Night game.

The Packers (5-6) trail Detroit (7-4) and Minnesota (6-5) in the NFC North, while the Eagles (5-6) remain last in the NFC East, although both teams are still in the hunt for an NFC wild-card playoff berth.

Green Bay led 14-10 at halftime and each team kicked a field goal on its first possession of the third quarter, with the Eagles' Caleb Sturgis hitting a 50-yarder.

But then the Eagles made a major mistake as defensive lineman Fletcher Cox was called for roughing the passer on an incomplete third-down pass, giving Green Bay an automatic first down.

The Packers took advantage of that penalty and moved in for another touchdown, on a 1-yard run by fullback Aaron Ripkowski, which made it 24-13 with 13:53 left to play.

They added a late field goal and the Packers at up nearly 17 1/2 minutes with those three second-half possessions.

Rodgers finished the night completing 30 of 39 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while Adams had five receptions for 113 yards and the two TDs.

Eagles rookie quarterback Carson Wentz got off to a good start, but then he and the Eagles' offense sputtered. Wentz completed 24 of 36 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The Packers took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown, making it look easy. The Pack cashed in when Rodgers hit a slanting Adams for a 12-yard touchdown.

But the Eagles came right back with an impressive drive featuring receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who had four catches for 53 yards in the drive, which almost matched his season high for an entire game -- his five catches for 55 yards against Dallas in Week 7.

Philadelphia tied it when Wentz scrambled to his right and dove over for a 1-yard TD with 3:40 left in the opening period.

The tennis match continued on the next Green Bay possession, when Rodgers rifled a 20-yard TD pass to Adams, who made a diving catch in the end zone to make it 14-7 with 14:53 left in the second quarter.

The offenses cooled down after that, although Philadelphia added a 48-yard field goal by Sturgis right before halftime to make it 14-10 at the intermission.

(Editing by Larry Fine)