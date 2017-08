Steelers' Brown apologizes for live locker room video

Jan 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown apologized on Tuesday night for going live on Facebook from the locker room following Sunday's 18-16 playoff victory against Kansas City Chiefs.

After the Steelers' AFC divisional-playoff win over the Chiefs, Brown streamed live on his Facebook account a video that captured Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin referring to the New England Patriots using an expletive.

The video created controversy as the Steelers are set to face the Patriots in the AFC Championship this Sunday.

"First, I'd like to take this opportunity to say that I'm sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday's game. I let my emotions and genuine excitement get the best of me, and I wanted to share that moment with our fans," Brown tweeted.

"It was wrong of me to do, against team and NFL policy, and I have apologized to Coach Tomlin and my team mates for my actions. I'm sorry to them for letting it become a distraction and something that they've had to answer questions about while we're preparing for a big game on Sunday."

Earlier in the day, Tomlin criticized the actions of Brown and said that he would be punished by the team.

Brown's locker room video was a violation of NFL policy, meaning a league-imposed sanction is also possible.

A five-time Pro Bowl player, Brown has 232 receiving yards and two scores this post-season to position Pittsburgh for a shot at reaching the Super Bowl.