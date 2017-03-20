NFL: National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's stolen game-worn jersey from Super Bowl LI has been recovered, the NFL confirmed Monday.

The league also announced another jersey worn by Brady in Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 was retrieved after an investigation led by the FBI -- both found in possession of an international media member.

Multiple reports later Monday pointed to visual evidence that identified an employee of tabloid Diario La Prensa, Mauricio Ortega.

The jerseys were found in Mexico and are being authenticated by authorities, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said.

The New Orleans Saints are close to a deal to acquire New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The one stumbling block for a trade, according to Mike Giardi of CSN New England, is "some quibbling" over guaranteed money for Butler, a restricted free agent cornerback.

Former Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, who became the youngest player ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame 40 years ago, was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, according to a story in Sunday's Kansas City Star.

Sayers, 73, barely spoke during a seven-hour visit by The Star last week. However, his wife, Ardie Sayers, says he can hold conversations at other times.

Dwight Clark, a former San Francisco 49ers receiver whose touchdown reception in the 1982 NFC Championship Game against the Dallas Cowboys is known as "The Catch" in the Bay Area, announced on his blog that he has ALS.

"I have ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease," the 60-year-old Clark wrote. "Those words are still very hard for me to say."

Clark wrote that he was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) in late 2015 after visits to six neurologists and three ALS specialists.

The New York Giants signed former Jets quarterback Geno Smith to a contract.

Smith visited with the Giants last weekend and the team agreed to terms on a contract Friday, pending him passing a physical. The deal reportedly is for one year and $2 million.

The Oakland Raiders added depth behind starting quarterback Derek Carr, signing former first-round pick EJ Manuel.

Manuel, the No. 16 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2013 draft, is expected to compete with Connor Cook as the primary backup for Oakland.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed running back Knile Davis to a one-year contract and cornerback depth with Coty Sensabaugh to a two-year deal, adding depth at the positions from the unrestricted free agents.

Davis, the Kansas City Chiefs' third-round draft pick in 2013 out of Arkansas, has played in 57 games in his four NFL seasons.

Sensabuagh, 28, is entering his sixth NFL season in 2017. The Clemson product originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft selection in 2012 by the Tennessee Titans.

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed Kellen Moore to address the team's backup quarterback situation for the 2017 season.

Moore was expected to be Tony Romo's backup last season before fracturing his fibula in the first week of training camp.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed unrestricted free agent linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year contract.

The deal could reach a reported $4.5 million.

Minter, 26, started every game for the Arizona Cardinals in the last two seasons and finished second on the team in tackles each year.

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered both lines of scrimmage, re-signing offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi.

Both players were signed to one-year contracts, the team announced.

The Washington Redskins re-signed offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe to a contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Nsekhe, who started four games at left tackle last season while Trent Williams served a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed unrestricted free agent inside linebacker Sean Spence.

Spence, who is expected to compete as a starter, received a reported one-year deal worth $3 million.

The Detroit Lions signed unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Jordan Hill to add depth at the position.

The 6-foot-1, 291-pound Hill enters his fifth NFL season after previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2016).

The Carolina Panthers re-signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Teddy Williams to a one-year contract.

Williams, 28, played in three games in 2016 before finishing the season on injured reserve with a knee injury.