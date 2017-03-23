Apr 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the draft picks in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

(The Sports Xchange) - NFL commissioner Roger Goodell claims he has heard the average fan's discontent about the pace of the game and intends to do something about it.

In an email addressed to the fans on Wednesday, Goodell wrote that the NFL will make a series of changes that will help improve "the flow and pace of the game, and commercialization and the number of necessary disruptions to the game on the field."

Goodell promised in the email that the league will tweak in-game timing and replay reviews, with next season to feature starting of a clock after a player goes out of bounds and the duration of halftime. A play clock also will be instituted after extra points.

- -

NFL owners could vote next week at the league meetings on the Oakland Raiders' proposed move to Las Vegas.

The league meetings begin Sunday in Phoenix and run through March 29. The Raiders need the approval of 24 of 32 owners to relocate to Las Vegas.

- -

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones will not face a felony charge in an alleged spitting incident at the Hamilton County Jail.

Jones still faces charges of assault, obstruction of official business and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.

- -

The Miami Dolphins restructured linebacker Koa Misi's contract for the 2017 season, allowing him to stay with the team, according to multiple reports.

Misi was scheduled to earn $4.1 million this season with a salary-cap hit of $4.8 million.

- -

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have found their replacement for Julius Thomas by signing fellow tight end Mychal Rivera to a contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Rivera, but Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported it's a one-year deal with a team option for a second season.