National Football League roundup

Aug 19, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at AT&T Stadium. Dallas won 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

(The Sports Xchange) - Tony Romo was granted his release from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday and subsequently retired and accepted a job as the lead game analyst for CBS, the Cowboys and the network separately announced.

The longtime quarterback has been considering his future over the past few months and the television opportunity led to him ending a 14-year career spent solely with the Cowboys.

"We wish Tony and his family nothing but the best," Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "As an organization, we did what he asked us to do in terms of his release, and we wanted to do what was ultimately in his best interest and in the best interest of his family."

Romo will join Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on CBS' top broadcast team.

Romo, who turns 37 on April 21, is the all-time leading passer in Cowboys history with 34,183 yards and 248 TD passes. He lost his starting job in 2016 after a preseason back injury pushed rookie Dak Prescott into the No. 1 role with the Cowboys. Prescott went on an unexpected run and won Offensive Rookie of the Year, leading the Cowboys to the divisional playoff round where Dallas suffered a last-second loss to the Green Bay Packers.

- - -

The future of Phil Simms at CBS has yet to be determined after Romo replaced him as the network's lead analyst.

One possibility for Simms is joining the studio show as an opening was created when Tony Gonzalez recently said he won't return after a three-season stint.

- - -

The Baltimore Ravens traded defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and a third-round compensatory draft pick (99th overall) to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 74th overall pick in the third round.

Jernigan, 24, spent three seasons with the Ravens after being drafted 48th overall in the second round in 2014. The former Florida State standout has 91 tackles, 13 sacks, three passes defensed, one interception and a fumbled recovery in 43 career games.