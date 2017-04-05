Sep 27, 2015; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) walks back to the locker room following the first half of a 26-0 victory against the Chicago Bears at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture...

(The Sports Xchange) - Marshawn Lynch visited the Oakland Raiders' facility on Wednesday, with ESPN's Adam Schefter citing an undisclosed source as saying that a deal between the retired running back and his hometown team "eventually will happen."

Lynch's arrival at the Oakland-based facility was first reported by former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee at his new position as a Barstool Sports contributor.

Lynch, who turns 31 on April 22, retired from the NFL and Seahawks after the 2015 season. He has been on the reserve/retired list since May 2016.

Under terms of his existing contract, Lynch would be in line for a $9 million salary and cap hit in 2017, and he would be due a base salary of $7 million in 2018 and could potentially earn an additional $3 million roster bonus, according to ESPN.

The Raiders lost running back Latavius Murray to the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are among the candidates to take the lead role in Oakland.

Lynch finished his nine-year NFL career with 9,112 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns in 127 games, and another 1,979 receiving yards and nine TDs.

Dallas is reportedly emerging as a favorite to host the 2018 NFL Draft at the Cowboys' new training facility and headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

League sources told ESPN that Dallas is pushing to host the draft and feels it has the infrastructure at The Star -- the Cowboys' training facility, which opened last year.

Philadelphia is also in contention, while Kansas City and Green Bay are considered long shots, according to ESPN.

The NFL is not expected to decide the host of the 2018 draft until this year's draft is complete. The 2017 draft is set April 27-29 in Philadelphia for the first time since 1961 after the last two drafts took place in Chicago.

The draft was held annually in New York City from 1965 to 2014. New York is not in consideration for next year's draft, a source told ESPN.

The New England Patriots re-signed running back Brandon Bolden to a contract.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for the 27-year-old Bolden, who was an unrestricted free agent.

With free agent LeGarrette Blount's status still in limbo, Bolden joins a crowded backfield that features James White, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, D.J. Foster and fullback James Develin.

Bolden's contributions were felt primarily on special teams in 2016. He has 20 career special teams tackles and one blocked punt during his five seasons with New England.

The Los Angeles Rams signed veteran center John Sullivan to fill one of the team's starting needs on the offensive line.

Sullivan, 31, started 93 of 109 games for the Minnesota Vikings from 2008 to 2014 and spent last season as a backup with the Washington Redskins, where new Rams head coach Sean McVay served as offensive coordinator.

Sullivan played in 13 games and made one start for Washington in 2016. He missed the 2015 season with a back injury.

