National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Free agent running back Adrian Peterson has set up a visit with the New Orleans Saints, the NFL Network reported.

Peterson's meetings with the Saints will take place next week.

New Orleans will be the third franchise the former Minnesota Vikings' star will visit. He previously met with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

Four-time Pro Bowler Peterson, who recently turned 32, had seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons in nine years with the Vikings, including the second-best total in NFL history of 2,097 yards in 2012 but battled injuries the past few seasons.

--

Jurors in a double-murder trial for former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez heard closing arguments Thursday and are expected to begin deliberations Friday in a Boston courtroom.

During the closing arguments prosecutors said Hernandez "took pleasure" in shooting two men in 2012 because he felt disrespected after getting a drink accidentally spilled on him at a nightclub.

Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, told jurors the real killer is Hernandez's former friend Alexander Bradley, who is the key witness for the prosecution.

Hernandez is facing charges of first degree murder of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu on July 16, 2012.

--

Former Denver Broncos and Wisconsin running back Montee Ball said that he drank heavily throughout the latter half of his college years and into his brief NFL career.

Ball told the Sporting News that his drinking escalated during his junior season with the Badgers in 2011 and that he would get drunk four times a week during his time in the pros.

He rushed for 5,140 yards and 77 touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2009-12 and held the NCAA total touchdowns record (83) until it was broken by Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds. He rushed for 731 yards and five touchdowns with the Broncos.

--

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin said he considers now-retired quarterback Tony Romo in the same tier as franchise greats Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach.

"I think you've got to put (Romo) up high," Austin told NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"Obviously, we didn't get a chance to win a championship. But as far as statistically and what he did for the franchise, I think you've got to stack him up there, right among Troy, right among Staubach."

Austin was an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth who joined the Cowboys in the same year (2007) that Romo became a full-time starter. Austin reeled in 301 receptions for 4,481 yards and 34 touchdowns during seven seasons with Romo and the Cowboys.

Romo, who turns 37 this month, was granted his release from Dallas on Tuesday and subsequently accepted a job as the lead game analyst for CBS.

--

Six-time Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans is interested in continuing his NFL career.

Evans, 33, was released after playing 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints in February 2016 and participated in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks before being cut in early September.

He rejoined the Saints and started every game for the team last season, but sent out a farewell tweet after the club signed Larry Warford as a free agent.