Oct 11, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; St. Louis Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis (55) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the first quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture...

(The Sports Xchange) - Former St. Louis Rams standout James Laurinaitis announced his retirement on Tuesday, stating he can no longer physically play the game.

Laurinaitis, 30, racked up 853 tackles and 10 interceptions in seven seasons as middle linebacker of the Rams before playing his final campaign with the New Orleans Saints.

"I still love the game but the body says it's time to move on," Laurinaitis wrote in announcing his retirement on Twitter.

Laurinaitis started all 112 games during his stint with the Rams and topped 100 tackles in each season. He also compiled 16.5 sacks and recovered eight fumbles.

--

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired defensive end Chris Smith from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a conditional 2018 seventh-round draft pick.

Smith recorded 4.5 sacks in 19 games over three seasons with the Jaguars.

--

The Jaguars released veteran linebacker Dan Skuta after two seasons with Jacksonville.

Skuta had just 18 tackles while appearing in 13 games, including two starts, in 2016. In 2015, he played in 13 games and had 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Skuta signed a five-year, $20.5 million free-agent contract with the Jaguars in March 2015, with $8.1 million guaranteed. He was scheduled to earn $4.1 million in 2017.

--

Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette was arrested Friday night and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply with police orders after getting into a fight and running away during a spring break festival in Biloxi, Miss.

Galette, 29, was attending a concert during Biloxi's annual Black Beach Weekend, the Biloxi Police Department told ESPN.com. He was released after posting a $500 bond.

--

Lardarius Webb is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal after the team originally terminated the safety's contract on March 10, the Ravens announced.

The deal is worth a maximum of $10.5 million, per the Baltimore Sun.

Webb, 31, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Ravens after being selected by the team with the No. 88 overall pick in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft, totaling 436 tackles, 13 interceptions and 89 passes defensed in 111 games.

--

Quarterback prospect Chad Kelly of Mississippi underwent wrist surgery earlier this week, serving another blow to his chances of being selected in this month's NFL Draft.

Kelly had the surgery on Monday to repair a ruptured ligament in the wrist. He will not be able to throw a football for three months.

--

The Seattle Seahawks signed former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan, multiple outlets reported. The terms of the deal were not immediately reported.

Jordan, 27, was released by the Miami Dolphins on March 31 after failing a physical.

Drafted by the Dolphins in 2013, Jordan has not played since Dec. 28, 2014 after multiple suspensions for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.