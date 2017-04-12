Oct 2, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) carries the ball as Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) defends during the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The city of St. Louis is suing the NFL over the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles 15 months ago.

The 52-page lawsuit was filed Wednesday in St. Louis Circuit Court by the city, county and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. The suit also names the NFL's 32 teams as defendants and seeks unspecified damages and restitution.

"The Rams, the NFL, through its member teams, and the owners have violated the obligations and standards governing team relocations" because the Rams failed to meet league relocation rules, the suit that was obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch claims.

The lawsuit claims St. Louis has lost an estimated $1.85 million to $3.5 million a year in amusement and ticket tax revenue with the departure of the Rams, as well as about $7.5 million in property taxes and "millions" in earning taxes, according to the Post-Dispatch.

The Rams exercised the fifth-year option on Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, the team announced.

The option will be worth $6.892 million for the 2018 season, guaranteed for injury only. Donald, 25, is set to make $1.8 million in his fourth season.

Donald, the No. 13 overall pick in 2014, was named to the Pro Bowl in his first three NFL seasons and made 28 career sacks over 48 games. In 2016, the 6-foot-1, 285-pounder recorded 47 tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky and Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett are still in play for the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick.

According to ESPN, the Browns are considering the two underclassmen with the top pick in the draft.

NFLDraftScout.com projects Garrett as the No. 1 player available and expects the Browns to select the freakishly athletic pass rusher.

Trubisky has only 13 career starts. The last quarterback drafted early in the first round with such limited college experience was Mark Sanchez, the fifth pick in the 2009 draft after one year as Southern Cal's starter.

The start of the regular season is still five months away but the calendar -- or recent history -- did not serve as a deterrent for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who boldly declared that his Miami Dolphins will sweep the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Landry made the strong statement over the weekend and followed up his comments in an interview with Peter King of Sports Illustrated's TheMMQB.com.

"If you're a competitor, that's the way you should feel, and I don't mind saying it," the 24-year-old Landry said.

"It's time for a change. I have all the respect in the world for the Patriots, and I respect Tom Brady tremendously. But they're not our big brother anymore."