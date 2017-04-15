Jan 17, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) is brought down by Denver Broncos strong safety T.J. Ward (43) during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit:...

Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving a truck in the driveway at his home in Mesa, Arizona.

The Mesa Police Department responded to the accident about 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. Officers were told the girl was on the driveway when her father moved the truck forward and hit her.

Police said the girl was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Impairment does not appear to be a factor, according to police. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Heap, 37, played 10 seasons with the Ravens after being selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He played two years for Arizona before an injury forced his retirement in 2012.

- - -

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant of the Pittsburgh Steelers moved one step closer to being reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for the 2016 season because of violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Bryant met on Thursday with the NFL's Management Council in New York as part of his efforts for reinstatement, Alex Marvez of Sporting News reported on Saturday.

Among the conditions for being cleared to play again, Bryant was told to assemble a plan detailing safeguards that would help him prevent a relapse, according to the report.

Bryant eventually will meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or one of his representatives once the league's medical director and medical advisor submit their recommendation about reinstatement.

The NFL suspended Bryant in March 2016 for at least a year after he failed multiple drug tests. The NFL accepts applications no sooner than 60 days before the one-year anniversary of a suspension.

Bryant, 25, also was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 regular season because of violations of the same policy.

Bryant, a fourth-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2014, caught 50 passes for 765 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games during the 2015 season.

- - -

The Buffalo Bills are still deciding whether to pick up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Sammy Watkins' rookie contract.

That decision will be discussed internally over the next couple of weeks before the May 2 deadline, according to WGR 550's Sal Capaccio.

Watkins, 23, is under contract for another season with a salary cap hit of $6.343 million. If the Bills pick up his option, it will cost them about $13 million against the cap in 2018.

Watkins, drafted fourth overall out of Clemson in 2014, missed half of last season because of a foot injury. He underwent two surgeries on the left foot.

Watkins caught 28 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns last season. He caught 60 or more passes in each of his first two NFL seasons and established career bests of 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns in 2015.

(Editing by Gene Cherry)