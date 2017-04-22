National Football League roundup

Aug 28, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage (3) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Texans 40-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Kansas City Chiefs have released defensive lineman Jaye Howard, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Howard, 28, spent the last four seasons with the Chiefs and was scheduled to make $3.7 million in base salary in 2017, including $2.5 million in guarantees.

The Chiefs want him to sign with another team to get some offset money and recover part of the $2.5 million guaranteed salary, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Howard appeared in eight games (four starts) with the Chiefs in 2016, making 23 tackles and one sack. He suffered a hip injury in November and was placed on season-ending injured reserve on Dec. 1.

- - -

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett may be the favorite for the Cleveland Browns as the number one overall draft pick, but North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky is reportedly still under serious consideration.

Sources told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that the Browns are strongly considering taking Trubisky with the top pick.

The Browns appear to have "split opinions" on Garrett vs. Trubisky at number one overall.

Quarterback Brock Osweiler's future remains in limbo but the Browns said he may be with the team for the start of training camp although Cleveland is expected to continue pursuing a trade during the draft.

"Yeah, we expect Brock to be here," Browns vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said when asked whether Osweiler would be on the team in training camp. "He is in (for the offseason program) and has done a good job coming in the first couple days. He is a positive young man who has some ability and talent. We look forward to him trying to establish himself here and have a chance to compete to be the starting quarterback."

Osweiler was acquired in March in a deal that allowed the Houston Texans to send his $16 million guaranteed salary to Cleveland and permitted the Browns to add a second-round draft pick in 2018.

- - -

Unlike last spring when ownership saddled the personnel department with weighty expectations of adding a quarterback, Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith said the team is feeling no urgency to draft a quarterback in 2017.

"At some point, we're going to add a quarterback," Smith said. "We have two QBs on the roster and our intention is to go to camp with three QBs."

The Texans have Tom Savage as their starting quarterback with the NFL Draft kicking off in Philadelphia next Thursday.

The Texans also have veteran Brandon Weeden on their roster.

- - -

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel signed his second-round tender worth approximately $2.8 million.

Gabriel is coming off a breakout 2016 season in which he had 35 catches for 579 yards and matched star Julio Jones with a team high-tying six touchdown receptions.

- - -

Former NFL running back Glen Coffee is attempting a comeback, seven years removed from retiring after just one season in the league.

Coffee, 29, was reinstated by the NFL on Friday and subsequently waived by his former team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Selected in the third round of the 2009 draft, Coffee rushed 83 times for 226 yards and reeled in 11 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown during his season with San Francisco. He retired in 2010 and initially said he would enter the ministry.

Coffee changed gears, however, enlisting in the Army in 2013.