National Football League roundup

Sep 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs (35) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Robert McClain (27) in the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The San Francisco 49ers acquired running back Kapri Bibbs from the Denver Broncos on Saturday for a 2018 draft pick.

The 49ers received Bibbs and Denver's 2017 fifth-round (177th overall) draft choice for San Francisco's fourth-round draft choice next year.

The 5-foot-11, 203-pound Bibbs signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May 2014.

After spending the majority of his rookie season on the Broncos' practice squad, Bibbs appeared in 13 games over the last two seasons, recording 29 rushes for 129 yards with two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers added the 24-year-old Bibbs to a backfield headlined by Carlos Hyde and newly signed veteran backup Tim Hightower.

- -

Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette's dream of playing in the NFL this season may be impacted by a change in the academy's policy requiring cadets to serve two years of active duty.

The Air Force Academy said in a statement obtained by the Denver Post that it will no longer defer the two years of active duty for cadet athletes to play professional sports upon graduation, a departure from a 2016 policy change by the Department of Defense.

That means Robinette could not start his playing career until the 2019 season at the earliest.

According to USA TODAY, Robinette is hoping there is a way to lobby the Pentagon to allow him to be grandfathered into the NFL under the 2016 policy because an official order has not been signed by Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis.

Robinette is on track to graduate May 24 -- taking six courses to finish his degree in management at the Air Force Academy -- while he prepared this spring for the draft believing he would be able to join an NFL team immediately.

He went undrafted after the ruling.

- -

Defensive end Randy Gregory of the Dallas Cowboys, already on suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, tested positive for the seventh time, according to media reports.

Gregory was tested on Feb. 21 and on March 2 and was reportedly informed that he had tested positive for marijuana. He has since been uncooperative with NFL officials trying to discuss the situation.

Gregory, 24, was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, suspended for 10 more games last September, and in January was suspended for at least a year following additional positive tests.

- -

Running back Marshawn Lynch is sending a thank you to his former team before resuming his career with the Oakland Raiders.

Lynch took out a full-page ad in Sunday's Seattle Times to thank the Seattle Seahawks' fans and owner Paul Allen for their support during his tenure in the Pacific Northwest.

The 31-year-old Lynch, who is coming out of retirement to play with his hometown Raiders following a trade with the Seahawks, paid tribute to the Seattle organization and its fans in the ad, which was tweeted by Seattle Times publisher Frank Blethen on Saturday.