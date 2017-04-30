National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley was fired Sunday, one day after the seven-round NFL Draft ended.

Whaley spent four years as GM and helped owner Terry Pegula hire a head coach in January, landing Sean McDermott to replace Rex Ryan. Pegula said McDermott took a more active role in draft decisions, including the Bills moving out of their original first-round slot -- No. 10 -- in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills went 30-34 during Whaley's four-year run as general manager.

The Chicago Bears will not pick up the fifth-year option on former first-round cornerback Kyle Fuller's rookie contract.

General manager Ryan Pace told reporters of the team's decision on Saturday that will allow Fuller to become a free agent in 2018.

Fuller, who was selected 14th overall in the 2014 draft, started his first two seasons but sat out last year after undergoing a knee scope during the summer. The Bears designated Fuller to return off injured reserve late in the 2016 season, but the knee never responded.

Fuller, 25, made an impressive start to his career with three interceptions and two forced fumbles in his first three games of his rookie season, before making just three picks and one forced fumble in the next 29 games.

Shortly after the NFL Draft ended, the Indianapolis Colts signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Trey Griffey, son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Griffey had 23 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns with the Arizona Wildcats in 2016 and was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention selection in his senior season.