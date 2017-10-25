National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Disgruntled wide receiver Martavis Bryant followed up his request for a trade on social media by telling ESPN Tuesday that he wants to move on if the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t want to use him on offense.

Bryant caught one pass for 3 yards during Sunday’s 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. After the game, he continued his request for a trade Sunday with comments to a fan on Instagram.

The comments were deleted but Bryant didn’t show up for team meetings Monday due to an illness.

“I just want to be happy, whether it’s here or it’s somewhere else,” Bryant said to ESPN. “I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can on and off the field, and I want to be given the chance to be that. But I would like for it to be here. If not, then, oh well. Just got to move on.”

The trade deadline is Oct. 31 and later in the interview Bryant said he wants to sit down with Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin to discuss the situation.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that left tackle Jason Peters and linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the remainder of the season after getting hurt in Monday’s 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins.

Peters was carted off the field after injuring his knee early in the third quarter. Hicks left the field two plays into the game after injuring his Achilles.

Peters tore his MCL and ACL after getting his lower leg pinned under Washington defensive tackle Ziggy Hood.

Hicks recorded 19 tackles in seven games this season.

Indianapolis Colts assistant coach Robert Mathis was arrested on a drunken driving charge early on Tuesday.

Mathis was booked into jail on an initial charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The incident occurred in Carmel, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis.

According to the Carmel Police, Mathis was traveling the wrong way on a one-way street and failed to use a turn signal. He was arrested but subsequently released Tuesday morning.

Mathis, 36, was hired last month to be the Colts’ pass-rush consultant after spending his entire 14-year career with the team.

The Colts placed rookie Malik Hooker on injured reserve after the safety suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his knee during Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hooker, who was the Colts’ first-round pick out of Ohio State, recorded 21 tackles and three interceptions in seven games (six starts).

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran Mike Nugent to fill in for injured kicker Dan Bailey, the team announced.

Bailey injured a groin muscle during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and will miss “at least a couple weeks,” according to Dallas coach Jason Garrett.

The 35-year-old Nugent was with the New York Giants during training camp but lost the competition to Aldrick Rosas.

Dallas released defensive end Damontre’ Moore to open a roster spot.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch lost the appeal of his one-game suspension for making physical contact with an official, the NFL announced.

Lynch will miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills after the original ruling was upheld.

The Miami Dolphins released cornerback Byron Maxwell and signed an insurance quarterback in David Fales.

Maxwell fell out of favor after losing his starting job earlier this season.

Fales was signed to likely be the backup signal caller for Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Starter Jay Cutler is expected to miss the contest and Matt Moore will serve the starter.

Meanwhile, NFL investigators reportedly concluded that standout receiver Jarvis Landry didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy, stemming from a domestic violence incident six-plus month ago.

The San Francisco 49ers re-signed cornerback Leon Hall to a one-year contract.

The 49ers also signed defensive lineman Datone Jones to a one-year deal.

To make room for Hall and Jones on their roster, the 49ers waived defensive lineman Xavier Cooper and released tight end Logan Paulsen.