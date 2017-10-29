National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - A day after his “inmates running the prison” comment in reference to ongoing player protests during the national anthem became public, Houston Texans owner Bob McNair met with the players Saturday morning and later issued a second statement.

FILE PHOTO: Mark Davis (L), son of Oakland Raider's owner Al Davis, talks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair (C) as he is greeted on the field before their NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson/File Photo

“I know they were upset,” McNair told the Houston Chronicle. “I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it to do over again, I wouldn’t use that expression.”

Later Saturday, McNair issued a statement that expanded on his apology from Friday.

”As I said yesterday, I was not referring to our players when I made a very regretful comment during the owners meetings last week,“ McNair’s statement said. ”I was referring to the relationship between the league office and team owners and how they have been making significant strategic decisions affecting our league without adequate input from ownership over the past few years.

“I am truly sorry to the players for how this has impacted them and the perception that it has created of me which could not be further from the truth. Our focus going forward, personally and as an organization, will be towards making meaningful progress regarding the social issues that mean so much to our players and our community.”

A Texans offensive starter told ESPN that the team was to meet Saturday night “to discuss a demonstration tomorrow.” The player also said that he expects everyone on the team to travel Saturday to Seattle for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The Texans activated left tackle Duane Brown in advance of Sunday’s road game against Seattle.

The 32-year-old Brown returned to the team Monday after his holdout did not result in a new contract. He is entering his 10th NFL season and is the longest-tenured Texans player.

Brown, whose base salary was $9.4 million this season, lost about $3.3 million -- forfeiting six $552,921 game checks -- by not reporting. He will have about $6.1 million remaining on his base salary.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ruled out four-time Pro Bowl selection Brent Grimes and fellow cornerback Robert McClain for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium.

Grimes sustained a shoulder injury against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, while McClain has yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. Neither practiced this week.

Vernon Hargreaves III and Ryan Smith are likely to start for the Buccaneers (2-4) against the Panthers (4-3).

The Minnesota Vikings promoted center Cornelius Edison from the practice squad.

The Vikings had an open spot on the 53-man roster following the one-game suspension of safety Andrew Sendejo, who received the ban from the NFL for a flagrant violation of safety-related playing rules in last Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Denver Broncos signed linebacker Kevin Snyder to their active roster and waived wide receiver Hunter Sharp, the team announced.

Snyder was signed to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday. He played in all four preseason games for the Broncos this year.

Sharp played one game, against the Chargers in Los Angeles.