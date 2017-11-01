National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The NFL Players Association filed a motion on behalf of Ezekiel Elliott with the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday, seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the league from going forward with the Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension.

The NFLPA also requested the 2nd Circuit expedite its request and issue an administrative stay. It is asking for a decision by Friday, allowing Elliott and the Cowboys (4-3) to prepare to play against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) on Sunday.

- -

The New England Patriots signed free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer to serve as Tom Brady’s backup.

The agreement to reunite Hoyer with his former team is a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Hoyer was released by San Francisco on Tuesday after the 49ers acquired quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft choice that left the Patriots without a backup for Brady.

- -

The Denver Broncos made a change at quarterback following another loss, naming Brock Osweiler as the starter over Trevor Siemian for Sunday’s road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coach Vance Joseph told his players of the move as the Broncos try to bounce back from a three-game losing streak after Monday night’s 29-19 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that included five team turnovers and dropped the Broncos to 3-4. The Chiefs intercepted Siemian three times and recovered two fumbles.

- -

Papa John’s founder John Schnatter criticized NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the lingering controversy of player protests during the national anthem and blamed the league for declining sales of his pizza.

Schnatter expressed his disappointment on a conference call along with other executives from Papa John‘s, the official pizza company of the NFL which also includes a deal with 23 individual teams.

“The NFL has hurt us,” said Schnatter, who serves as the pizza chain’s chairman and CEO. “We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this.”

- -

The San Francisco 49ers placed defensive back Jimmie Ward on injured reserve with a broken forearm and signed outside linebacker Bryce Harris to a one-year deal.

In other moves, the 49ers promoted cornerback Greg Mabin to the active roster and signed defensive back Tyvis Powell to take the spot on the team’s practice squad.

- -

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after passing for a career-high 452 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s win against the Houston Texans.

The NFL also announced that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster earned the AFC offensive honor in Week 8 as he caught seven passes for 193 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown, in the 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

- -

Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker has been named the recipient of the March of Dimes Sports Leadership Award for 2017.

Baker will be honored by the March of Dimes Greater New York Market at its 34th Annual Sports Luncheon on Nov. 28.