National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday will hear Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s latest legal fight requesting an injunction to overturn his six-game suspension.

Nov 5, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Elliott received an administrative stay from the New York federal court last Friday, reinstating his eligibility for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the Cowboys in rushing with 93 yards on 27 carries and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the 28-17 win after getting another reprieve.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing it safe by shutting down franchise quarterback Jameis Winston “for a couple weeks” to rest his injured throwing shoulder, coach Dirk Koetter said Monday.

Koetter made the announcement after doctors examined the results of an MRI on Winston’s right shoulder.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans received a one-game suspension by the NFL for his blindside hit on New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not be suspended for their roles that led to their fight late in the second half of Sunday’s game, the NFL announced.

Green and Ramsey were promptly ejected from the contest. Both players will face potential fines, however, with Green facing a minimum for a first offense of $30,387.

New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

The ban begins immediately for Kerley, who is eligible to return to the Jets’ active roster on Dec. 11, one day after the team’s game against the Denver Broncos.

The Seattle Seahawks will not bring in another kicker this week after Blair Walsh missed all three of his field goal attempts this weekend, coach Pete Carroll said on Monday.

Carroll was quick to extinguish the fire when asked on his 710 ESPN Seattle radio show if it was a possibility following the Seahawks’ 17-14 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

“No, we will not,” Carroll said. “He’s 12-for-13 going into the game, guys. That was a hard day for whatever reason. We didn’t kick the ball off very well, either. It was just a hard day to kick the ball for us.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler will make his second straight start next week against the New England Patriots, coach Vance Joseph announced.

Joseph said Osweiler has “earned the opportunity” to prove he can guide Denver’s offense, although the 26-year-old struggled with his chance on Sunday. Osweiler completed 19 of 38 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as the beleaguered Broncos (3-5) suffered their fourth straight loss with a 51-23 rout by the Eagles in Philadelphia.

The Arizona Cardinals signed Max Tuerk from the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad and placed fellow center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve with a toe issue.

The 6-foot-5, 298-pound Tuerk was suspended for the first four games of 2017 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The Chargers waived him after the suspension ended and signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 26.

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt suffered a broken forearm in Sunday’s game and likely will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Tartt was injured making a tackle in the second quarter of the 20-10 loss against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.