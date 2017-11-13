National Football League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller, who was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., early Saturday morning and charged with domestic battery, is accused in the police report of dragging his wife by the hair, tearing a braid from her head and nearly ripping off her shirt.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police report obtained by ESPN, the altercation between the 6-foot-1, 301-pound Miller and Nicole Miller began with an argument after the couple returned home separately.

Nicole Miller told police her husband grabbed her by the hair, pushed her around, threw her phone into the toilet and prevented her from retrieving it, according to the report. A witness told deputies their four children sought shelter in the other side of the home during the fight.

When police arrived at the couple’s home, Roy Miller was inside sleeping. He agreed to speak with police outside before being arrested.

Miller, 30, was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic battery and booked into jail, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. With the AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) on a bye this week, Miller traveled to his home in Jacksonville.

The Seattle Seahawks likely violated the NFL’s concussion protocol when they allowed quarterback Russell Wilson to re-enter Thursday night’s game without a concussion evaluation.

A violation occurred when Wilson re-entered the game against the Arizona Cardinals without going to the locker room and being cleared by a team doctor and an independent physician, a source close to the situation told ESPN.

The NFL announced Friday that the league is conducting a “thorough review” of the situation.

Wilson briefly left midway through the third quarter of the Seahawks’ 22-16 win after taking a hit to the chin from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby. Referee Walt Anderson then sent Wilson off the field for a test.

New Orleans Saints special teams player Daniel Lasco was taken off the field by ambulance during Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field and taken to a local hospital.

The team announced Lasco suffered a spinal cord injury, but he has movement in his extremities.

Lasco was injured while tackling Buffalo’s Brandon Tate on a kickoff return. He laid face-down on the turf for several minutes before trainers helped him onto a stretcher.

Also, Saints linebacker A.J. Klein also went to the locker room with a hamstring injury.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict may be in trouble with the NFL again after being ejected in the second quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans.

Burfict was part of a pileup near the left corner of the end zone on Marcus Mariota’s eight-yard run to the 1. Following the play, Burfict made contact with an official and was immediately booted by referee Jeff Triplette.

Burfict, who drew a personal foul a few plays prior to his ejection for a late hit on running back DeMarco Murray out of bounds, has been fined and suspended on multiple occasions in his career for unsportsmanlike conduct and late hits.

Meanwhile, cornerback Adam Jones left after suffering a concussion in the third quarter.

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee both left the matchup between the teams with injuries.

Freeman left the game against Dallas early in the first quarter and was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury. The team late announced Freeman had a concussion and would not return to the game.

Lee left the game in the first quarter because of a hamstring injury and he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Minnesota Vikings sacks leader Everson Griffen was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Griffen, who entered the day third in the NFL with 10 sacks, has a foot injury and was listed as questionable, but Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said during the week he expected Griffen would play.

The Vikings were also without starting right tackle Mike Remmers (concussion). Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, activated this week, was active.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer left in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions with a rib injury after taking a hard hit.

He returned after missing two series with 4:28 remaining.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes left Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a shin injury.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones departed the game against the Chicago Bears because of a knee injury.

The Packers later lost running back Ty Montgomery when he injured his ribs.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left the game against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter because of a left leg injury.