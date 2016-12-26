Seattle's Lockett needed lengthy surgery on broken leg

Dec 24, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) is injured as he is tackled by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams (26) during the second quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett needed lengthy surgery after suffering a badly broken leg on Saturday, said head coach Peter Carroll.

Lockett was among several top players to sustain season-ending injuries on a brutal day of National Football League action, quarterbacks Derek Carr (Oakland Raiders) and Marcus Mariota (Tennessee Titans) also fractured their fibulas.

Carr and Mariota have not yet been operated on but the double break of Lockett's right fibula and tibia during Seattle's game against Arizona was more serious.

"They've got some issues with infections and stuff they have to fight right now, make sure he comes through clean because there was a little break in the skin," Carroll told Seattle radio station 710AM ESPN on Monday.

The coach said the lengthy operation continued through the night and was not completed until about 0400 local time.

"He's got a chance to have a great recovery," added Carroll.

Dec 24, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll (second from left) consoles wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) following a leg injury during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

While Lockett's injury has postseason implications, leaving the playoff-bound Seahawks without one of their main offensive weapons, Carr's loss could be even more significant for Oakland.

He has been the main catalyst for the team's stellar 12-3 season but in his absence the Raiders now seem set to rely on backup Matt McGloin who has not started a game since 2013.

The odds on Oakland winning the Super Bowl have now drifted to 25-1 even though the team has the third best record in the league.

According to media reports, Carr is due to have surgery on Tuesday.

Mariota will have his operation on Wednesday, said Titans head coach Mike Mularkey.

The quarterback suffered the injury during a defeat against Jacksonville, a result that eliminated the Titans from playoff contention.