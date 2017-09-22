Goff, Gurley shine as Rams hold off 49ers in wild encounter

Sep 21, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Jared Goff passed for 292 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley scored three TDs as the Los Angeles Rams held on for a wild 41-39 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Thursday.

The Rams (2-1) ended a three-game losing streak to the 49ers (0-3), who remained winless under new coach Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco trailed 41-26 late in the fourth quarter but two touchdowns cut the deficit and set up a thrilling finale.

Running back Carlos Hyde’s one-yard run pulled the 49ers within 41-39 with 2:13 to go but the two-point attempt failed when nose tackle Michael Brockers intercepted Brian Hoyer’s deflected pass intended for wide receiver Trent Taylor.

Gurley rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, and caught five passes for 36 yards and a score.

Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins caught six passes for 106 yards and two TDs, while wideout Robert Woods had six catches for 108 yards.

September 21, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes the football against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Goff completed 22-of-28 passes with a passer rating of 145.8, while San Francisco quarterback Hoyer completed 23-of-37 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns -- his first two as a 49er -- and ran for a score. He was intercepted once.

Wide receiver Pierre Garcon caught seven passes for 142 yards for the 49ers. Hyde rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

Sep 21, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) carries the ball against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Rashard Robinson (33) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams stalled at the San Francisco one on their first drive of the second half and settled for Greg Zuerlein’s 19-yard field goal, extending their lead to 27-13 with 9:17 remaining in the third quarter.

San Francisco cut the deficit to 27-20 when Hyde scored on a one-yard blast on fourth-and-goal but the Rams answered with Goff’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins, making it 34-20 entering the fourth quarter.

The 49ers drove 75 yards in six plays for Hoyer’s one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Garrett Celek with 12:50 left to play. Robbie Gould missed the extra point, leaving the Rams with a 34-26 advantage.

The Rams extended their lead to 41-26 on Goff’s 13-yard TD pass to Watkins with 8:43 left. Hoyer answered with a three-yard touchdown pass to Taylor with 5:08 to play, cutting the Rams’ lead to 41-33.