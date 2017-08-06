FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 6 days
49ers linebacker Smith out for the season
August 6, 2017 / 6:18 AM

49ers linebacker Smith out for the season

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jul 28, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Malcolm Smith (51) speaks to the media during a press conference after training camp at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - San Francisco 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, the NFL reported on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, Most Valuable Player in the 2014 Super Bowl when he was with the Seattle Seahawks, was injured in team practice on Saturday and an MRI scan later confirmed the extent of the damage. After playing with the Oakland Raiders for the last two seasons, Smith joined the 49ers in the off-season when he signed a five-year $26.5 million deal.

The 49ers open the new season against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 10.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles

