(The Sports Xchange) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah has been suspended for four games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Adjei-Barimah's suspension begins with Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He will be eligible to return to the active roster on Dec. 19.

Adjei-Barimah apologized for the situation in a statement released through the organization.

"I take a lot of pride in the hard work and dedication that I put in all year in preparation for each season and that is why this situation is so difficult for me personally," Adjei-Barimah said. "As a member of this team, it is very disappointing to have to miss the next four games and not be out there battling with my teammates as we go down the stretch.

"I apologize to my family, the Bucs organization, my teammates, as well as the fans for this situation. I promise to stay focused and be ready for the last two games of the regular season."

Adjei-Barimah is a second-year pro out of Bowling Green. He has 22 tackles and two sacks this season.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue)