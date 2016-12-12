'Dirty' hit leaves Bronco seeking retribution against Titan

Dec 11, 2016; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray (29) carries the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (25) defends during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A low hit by Tennessee Titans receiver Harry Douglas on Sunday left the Denver Broncos fuming, with at least one player seeking retribution for what he considered a "dirty" play.

Emotions boiled over into a multi-player melee after Douglas lowered his helmet to take out Denver's Chris Harris by the knees during the second quarter of the National Football League (NFL) game in Nashville.

Though Harris escaped with a minor injury, he did not hesitate to express his opinion of Douglas.

"Never had a guy try to end my career like that," Harris said, according to the Denver Post. "That was dirty."

Team-mate Aqib Talib was still seething when he spoke to reporters in the locker room post-game.

"It was a dirty play by a sorry player," Talib said of Douglas.

"He didn't do nothing coming into this game. He didn't catch no passes ... He got the same agent as me so when I see his ass in Atlanta I'm going to beat his ass."

Douglas was not penalized by the officials, but could be fined by the NFL.

Tennessee won the game 13-10 to put the Super Bowl champion Broncos on the brink of elimination from playoff contentions.