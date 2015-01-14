FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama calls Ohio State's Meyer to salute football championship
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 14, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Obama calls Ohio State's Meyer to salute football championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is drenched in gatorade as they celebrate the victory 42-20 over the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Urban Meyer to congratulate the Ohio State head coach on his team’s 42-20 upset victory over Oregon the first College Football Playoff championship.

During Tuesday night’s call with Meyer, Obama discussed “the underclassmen who stepped up in the game despite injury and adversity,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama was looking forward to having the team to the White House to celebrate the championship, the statement said.

Ohio State’s victory on Monday night on ESPN drew the highest ratings and viewership in the history of U.S. cable television.

The 50-year-old Meyer has won three national titles, having previously won two as the head football coach at Florida.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.