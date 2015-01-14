Obama calls Ohio State's Meyer to salute football championship

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is drenched in gatorade as they celebrate the victory 42-20 over the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Urban Meyer to congratulate the Ohio State head coach on his team’s 42-20 upset victory over Oregon the first College Football Playoff championship.

During Tuesday night’s call with Meyer, Obama discussed “the underclassmen who stepped up in the game despite injury and adversity,” the White House said in a statement.

Obama was looking forward to having the team to the White House to celebrate the championship, the statement said.

Ohio State’s victory on Monday night on ESPN drew the highest ratings and viewership in the history of U.S. cable television.

The 50-year-old Meyer has won three national titles, having previously won two as the head football coach at Florida.