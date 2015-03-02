Bill Gates tops Forbes rich list, Michael Jordan joins

Microsoft founder Bill Gates arrives for a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Bill Gates stands atop Forbes magazine’s annual list of the world’s richest people, as Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg joined the top 20 and basketball star Michael Jordan plowed new air by making the list for the first time.

Gates’ net worth rose to $79.2 billion from $76 billion a year earlier, putting the Microsoft Corp co-founder at the top for the 16th year in the last 21, Forbes said on Monday.

Mexico telecommunications mogul Carlos Slim Helu ranked second, worth $77.1 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway Inc chief Warren Buffett was third, at $72.7 billion.

Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of Inditex SA, which includes clothing retailer Zara, was fourth at $64.5 billion, while Oracle Corp Chairman Larry Ellison was fifth at $54.3 billion.

Buffett’s fortune grew $14.5 billion from a year earlier, more than anyone’s else, despite his having donated $2.8 billion to several charities last July.

Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian who became Africa’s richest man through cement manufacturing and commodities such as flour and sugar, was the biggest loser, falling $10.3 billion to $14.7 billion.

Forbes identified a record 1,826 billionaires, up from 1,645 last year, worth a combined $7.05 trillion.

Of the record 197 women, the highest-ranked was Wal-Mart Stores Inc heiress Christy Walton, who was eighth at $41.7 billion.

Former basketball great Michael Jordan watches Roger Federer of Switzerland play Marinko Matosevic of Australia at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

France’s Liliane Bettencourt, who got much of her wealth from cosmetics company L‘Oreal SA, was 10th at $40.1 billion.

Zuckerberg, 30, rose to 16th place from 21st last year, as his net worth grew to $33.4 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, addresses a gathering during the Internet.org Summit in New Delhi October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The youngest billionaires were Evan Spiegel, 24, and Bobby Murphy, 25, who co-founded mobile messaging app Snapchat, and are each worth $1.5 billion.

Meanwhile, Jordan ranked 1,741st with a $1 billion net worth. The 52-year-old is majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets basketball team, but is better known for his Hall of Fame playing days with the Chicago Bulls and endorsement contract with Nike Inc, which makes Air Jordan shoes.

Jordan’s business manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States had the most billionaires, with 536, followed by China at 213, Germany at 103 and India at 90.

Russia, which has struggled with currency and oil market turmoil, saw its collection of billionaires fall to 88 from 111, Forbes said.

(This version of the story filed to correct Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth in paragraph 10 to $33.4 billion from $34.8 billion, which Forbes reported as his net worth in real time as of Monday. Zuckerberg’s ranking is unaffected.)