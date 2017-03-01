FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May says government is talking to Ford on automotive sector
March 1, 2017

UK PM May says government is talking to Ford on automotive sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain March 1, 2017.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday her government would hold regular talks with Ford (F.N) to find ways to ensure its engine plant in Wales remains part of the car producer's "success" in Britain after leaving the European Union.

Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's Bridgend plant despite reassurances from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the coming years.

"Ministers in this government have been engaging with various companies within the automotive sector, including Ford and other companies," she told parliament.

"We now account for around a third of Ford's global engine production and Bridgend (engine plant) continues to be an important part of that. We have had dialogue with Ford, we will continue to have a regular dialogue with Ford about the ways in which government can help to make sure that this success continues."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Alistair Smout

