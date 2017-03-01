FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK union says Ford confirms plan to ax 1,100 jobs in Wales
March 1, 2017 / 3:58 PM / 6 months ago

UK union says Ford confirms plan to ax 1,100 jobs in Wales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade union GMB said on Wednesday that company bosses from Ford had confirmed plans to cut 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales.

GMB said the losses, which had been flagged by another union earlier on Wednesday, had been confirmed during meetings at the plant in Bridgend.

The company's plan was to cut 1,100 jobs over a five-year period, leaving a workforce of just 600 at the plant.

"The nightmare for our members at Bridgend has unfortunately come true," said Jeff Beck from the GMB.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon

