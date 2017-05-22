GM to open manufacturing facility in Arlington, add new jobs
U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
Jim Hackett, 62, a former chief executive of Steelcase Inc who is chairman of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, will take over at the No. 2 U.S. automaker, the company confirmed. Ford also announced a new management structure and named three executives to new positions.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN Volkswagen is making headway with efforts to raise profitability at its troubled core brand and expects strong business next year thanks to a raft of new models, the division's top executive said.