Ford to recall Edge SUVs in China on possible fuel leak

A model walks past a 2011 Ford Edge at the 26th International Automobile Trade Show in Sao Paulo October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) will recall 13,493 imported Edge SUVs in China on a possible fuel system leak that could lead to a fire, China’s quality watchdog said.

The 2.0-litre SUVs, produced between September 2, 2010 and April 25, 2013, will be recalled starting February 21, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement posted on its website late on Tuesday.

A China-based spokesman confirmed the recall and said the company had no further comment to make.

The announcement came just a month after a Ford China joint venture recalled close to 81,000 of its Kuga crossovers over a steering part problem.

The quality watchdog said that a substandard fuel pulsation damper in Edge SUVs may crack and potentially lead to fuel leakage and possibly cause fire.