Ford says January China auto sales up 53 percent year-on-year
February 12, 2014 / 3:13 AM / 4 years ago

Ford says January China auto sales up 53 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 94,466 vehicles in China in January, an increase of 53 pct from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.

That compares with a 35 percent increase in December and a 47 percent jump in November.

In 2013, Ford sold a total of 935,813 vehicles in China, up 49 percent from the previous year.

Ford operates joint ventures in China with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ) and Jiangling Motors Corp (000550.SZ).

Reporting By Shanghai newsroom and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada

