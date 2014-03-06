Ford says February China auto sales up 67 percent year/year

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) and its Chinese joint ventures sold 73,040 vehicles in China in February, up 67 percent from a year earlier, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday.

That follows a 53 percent year-on-year jump in January and 35 percent rise in December.

The company’s sales in the first two months of the year came to 167,506 cars, up 59 percent from the same period a year earlier. ,

Ford’s China sales is bolstered by continued strong demand for its Ford Focus, the best-selling nameplate in the country last year, as well as its Ford Mondeo.

Ford makes vehicles in China in partnership with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd (000625.SZ) and Jiangling Motors Corp.