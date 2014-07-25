FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI investigates Ford engineer after listening devices found: report
July 25, 2014 / 12:37 PM / 3 years ago

FBI investigates Ford engineer after listening devices found: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT (Reuters) - A 43-year-old former Ford Motor Co (F.N) engineer is being investigated by the FBI after listening devices were found in meeting rooms at company offices, the Detroit News reported on Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a search at offices of the No. 2 U.S. automaker on July 11 and seized listening devices, computers and financial records, according to search warrants obtained by the newspaper.

The search came three weeks after the FBI raided the suburban Detroit home of Sharon Leach, a Ford mechanical engineer who was fired after company security found listening devices planted in meeting rooms, the newspaper said. Leach had worked at Ford for 17 years.

No charges have been filed against Leach, the paper said.

Leach’s attorney Marshall Tauber could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ford spokeswoman Susan Krusel said, “Ford and the FBI are working together on a joint investigation involving a former employee. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide additional details.”

Leach placed the devices under tables in meeting rooms to enable her to transcribe what was said, the paper cited Tauber as saying.

The devices were not installed in rooms where the company’s board of directors would meet, the report said.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
