Ford to close Belgian plant in 2014: unions

GENK, Belgium (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co plans to close its assembly plant in Genk, Belgium in 2014, union leaders said on Wednesday after a meeting with local managers.

“The management has decided to close the car assembly and the press activities in Genk at the end of the current production cycle in 2014,” Luc Prenen, ACV union representative, told workers by megaphone.

“This will result in the closing of the Genk production site and will cause the loss of 4,300 jobs.”