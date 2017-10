A logo of a Ford car is pictured during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) plans to invest more than $773 million on new equipment and capacity expansions across six manufacturing facilities in southeast Michigan in the United States.

The investment plan is part of its commitment to invest $6.2 billion in U.S. plants by 2015, the automaker said early on Thursday.